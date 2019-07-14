Govt averse to special identity of J&K: Mustafa Kamal

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Sunday asserted the state is facing a critical situation following attacks on its identity, saying the dispensation at the center and the state is averse to the special constitutional position of the state.

Addressing workers, party’s Additional General Secretary, Dr Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, said, “The present state government’s sole agenda seems to axe all the vital institutions.”

He alleged, “The central government’s new road map focuses on recasting the socio-political and administrative setup in the state. Not just that, the unemployment ratio in the state far exceeds even that of the country. Our youth, especially of Kashmir, are being denied safe spaces to peruse their vocation.”