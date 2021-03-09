Govt backtracked on promise of empowering DDCs: Choudhary Ramzan

National Conference (NC) senior leader Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan Tuesday expressed dismay over the honorarium and warrant of precedence announced by the government for the newly-elected District Development Councils (DDCs) saying that the orders had raised a question mark on the entire exercise.

A statement of NC issued here quoted Ramzan remarking on the newly-announced honorarium and warrant of precedence for the DDC members as saying, “It is sheer humiliation and insult. Contestants who were in the fray had been assured that they will be given lot of powers but it turned out to be mere window dressing. The orders have been issued without consulting us. The warrant of precedence was amended yesterday but it too isn’t up to their satisfaction. The amount of honorarium is also paltry and not compatible with the amount of work they are supposed to do at grass root level. I hope the government will relook into the matter and live upto its promises.”

He said that the conditions in which the DDC members contested the elections merit them to be treated respectfully as was assured by the government as well.

“The contestants were lured to participate in the elections on the pretext of making them stakeholders in the much-touted development agenda of the government,” Ramzan said. “The order will not help empower democracy at grass roots. Much bravado was created by the government in the run up for DDC polls, but when it came to giving due respect and power the government has chosen to duck out. The orders must be rolled back immediately.”