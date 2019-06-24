Govt bans installing advertisement material on Chinar trees in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir government has banned installing of advertisements, signboards and advertisement materials on Chinar trees in the Kashmir valley.

Also Read | After public outcry, authorities stop axing Chinars at TRC crossing

“J&K Society for Trekking and environmental Preservation Srinagar vide their communication NO JK/STEP/54/19 dated 11.06.2019 has brought into the notice of this office that Schools Coaching institutions, Industrial units and others are making injudicious use of Sign boards and other allied materials by way of fixing them on the chinar trees which resultantly damages them and also deserts natural beauty of the tree,” reads a government order.

It said that Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has directed all Deputy Commissioners to impose blanket ban on such activities and has also directed them to ensure that all the hoardings and other sign boards be removed from the Chinar trees.

Also Read | KU could face legal action for violating Chinar Protection Act

“The line of action in this regard stands already taken by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar vide Order No 06 of 2018 dated 01.12.201B directing all his field functionaries to ensure removal of hoardings/sign boards installed on the Chinar trees under J8K Preservation of Specified Trees Act 1969.”

“As you are aware that the Chinar is a heritage tree of Kashmir and seen as a symbol of the state. It is our duty to make every effort to preserve them and to aware general masses about the Proper maintenance of these trees,” the government reads.

Also Read | University asked to stop construction in Naseem Bagh

It said that it is impressed upon all the General Managers of District Industries Centre’s of Kashmir Division that they shall ensure removal of all the hoardings/sign boards/advertisement boards etc. fixed on the Chinar trees within Industrial Estates falling in their jurisdictions and also issue instructions to all the Industrial Unit Holders/Trade Associations (organized as well as un-organized sector) in this regard.

The order adds that while carrying out routine inspections of industrial units, the installation of advertisement boards may invariably be checked.