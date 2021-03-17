Govt bars CEOs from issuing transfer orders till Annual Transfer Drive completion

The School Education Department Wednesday censured all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and barred them from issuing any transfer orders of the teachers and masters till the annual exercise of Annual Transfer Drive (ATD) 2021 is completed at the administrative level.

In this regard, the Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has been asked to put on hold all the transfer orders issued by the CEOs under ATD-2021.

“Instructions should be issued to all Chief Education Officers of Kashmir division to stop publishing or issuing any kind of transfers or posting orders with immediate effect till the process of ATD 2021 by School Education Department is completed at the administrative level,” reads an official communication signed by Administrative Secretary School Education Department, B K Singh.

“If any order has been issued in violation of various instructions issued so far, they may be kept in abeyance till further orders. The matter may be dealt at highest priority,” it reads.

An official said that the directions had been issued as the department initiated an online transfer process of the teachers, masters and lecturers a few months ago which was still incomplete.

“While the administrative department is yet to finalise the transfer list, the CEOs have started issuing transfers in their districts,” an official said.

As already reported by Greater Kashmir, the School Education Department in January issued instructions for transfers to streamline the availability of teachers.

The move came after complaints about the disproportionate Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) and non-availability of subject specific teachers in the schools.

“This time the transfers will be done subject wise and cadre wise so that no school should have surplus teachers in the same subject while no school will remain teacher deficient,” an official said.

He said that the entire process of transfers was being done through online mode in which the DSEK received around 8000 applications of transfers under various categories and cadres.

“After receiving the applications, the proposed transfers were put in the public domain through online mode for objections. The department wants to streamline the PTR in schools and issue all the transfers in one go,” the official said.

He said that the CEOs had been barred to issue any transfer order as the administrative department wants the transfers to be done on merit and genuine grounds.

“So the CEOs have been asked not to issue any transfer orders till the process gets completed at the administrative level,” the official said.

Administrative Secretary School Education Department B K Singh told Greater Kashmir that the CEOs were barred to issue any transfer orders as the ATD-2021 was yet to be completed and no transfers should be made at the CEO level.

“If the transfers are operated at district level, then the teachers move from School A to School B within the same area and those who are posted in hard zones from past many years continue to suffer,” he said.

Singh said that the teachers posted in hard zones were demanding posting in Srinagar or Jammu on health grounds or on mutual basis which need to be considered.

“If we will not help the teachers posted in hard zones for so many years then we will be blamed for doing nothing in the department. I came to know that the CEOs were issuing transfer orders at the district level, which is not good. So we have stopped it,” he said.

The administrative secretary said that the process had to be completed at the administrative level and would be followed by the issuance of transfers.

“Let the decision be taken at the administrative level first, then transfers will be operated at the district level,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Administrative Department has also framed a meeting schedule for CEOs of Jammu division besides Bandipora and Anantnag of Kashmir division from March 18 to March 25.

“The concerned CEOs shall prepare PowerPoint presentations showing the gist of the cadre-wise, categories-wise applications and based on the tentative proposal of the transfers for priority applicants and justifications for all these transfers,” the meeting notice reads.

The meetings have been scheduled as the Administrative Secretary School Education Department is reviewing the progress of data regarding the transfers of teachers and masters received through online mode.