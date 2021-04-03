Govt clueless on COVID-19 resurgence: NC MPs

National Conference (NC) Saturday expressed concern over the increase in cases of COVID-19 infections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the government was caught in a quandary on the issue.

A statement of NC issued here said that expressing concern over the spike in COVID-19 infections, NC MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi said that the administration was waiting for snowballing of the prevailing situation into a grave crisis.

They said that the administration had turned its back on the exigencies that had propped up in the wake of increased number of infections in past few weeks.

“The administration has thrown caution to winds, and is completely clueless on the issues. Had the ruling regime in J&K come up with a well-thought strategy to cope up with the prevailing crisis, the situation would not have become as dire as it is turning with each passing day,” they said. “We see how in a well-organised manner various state governments across the country had made ample arrangements in the form of creating make-shift hospitals and extra testing facilities to cope up with the viral sprawl.”