Govt College of Education organises programme for students

Govt college of Education in collaboration with NIELIT, Srinagar organised an industrial skill programme for the outgoing students of the college. The training programme for first batch completed on 8th March. The principal of the college, Dr Ruhi Jan Kanth, received the feedback of the students.

“Students appreciated the efforts of whole team from both the institutions for organising such programme. Principal of the college appreciated the efforts of the team members for successful completion of training programme for first batch of students,” coordinator Prof L.S Sodhi said in a statement said.