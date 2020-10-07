Govt constitutes committee to re-assess groundwater resources in J&K

General Administration Department (GAD) today constituted a committee of Union Territory Level Committee for reassessment of Ground Water Resources in Jammu and Kashmir for 2019-2020.

As per the order, Administrative Secretary, Jal Shakti Department has been appointed as chairman, Chief Engineer of Jal Shakti Department (PHE), Jammu as well as Kashmir, Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Department (I&FC) of both regions, Director Rural Sanitization J&K, Director of Agriculture of both regions as members, Regional Director, Central Ground Water Board, Jammu as member secretary, General Manager NABARD Jammu as a member and any other officer to be co-opted by the chairman of the committee, if required as a special invitee.

This committee will re-assess annual water recharge of the Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the groundwater resources estimation mythology, 2015, and also to estimate the status of utilization of the annual extractable groundwater resources. The committee shall be served by the Jal Shakti Department.