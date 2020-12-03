Govt constitutes committee to roll out school wellness ambassador initiative in J&K

The government has constituted various coordination committees at different levels to roll out school health and wellness ambassador initiative under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in J&K.

The General Administration Department (GAD) issued the order in this regard, as per which, a coordination committee headed by the concerned Administrative Secretary of School Education department and Health and Medical Education department would work at J&K level. The coordination committee would monitor the progress of the programme and ensure convergence between the different departments.

“The committee will resolve programme related issues and gaps at the J&K level and also provide guidance to districts for effective implementation of the programme,” the order reads.

The order states that the committee would meet once a year to review the implementation of the programme.

A separate coordination committee has been constituted at the district level which would be headed by the concerned Deputy Commissioner as its chairman.

The committee has been entrusted to implement and monitor the progress of the programme at the district level and resolve programme-related issues and gaps at the district level and provide guidance for effective implementation of the programme at the block level.

“The committee will meet quarterly to review the progress of the programme,” the order reads.

A separate block level coordination committee would also coordinate the programme at the respective block level.

As per the order, the committee would ensure effective implementation of the programme and training of health and wellness ambassadors (nodal teachers).

“The committee will ensure data flow from schools to the district level and periodically review the progress of the programme,” the order reads.

The school health programme under the Ayushman Bharat is a joint collaborative programme between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Human Resources and Development.

“This initiative is targeting both education and health implementers and is envisaged to facilitate an integrated approach to health programming and more effective learning at the school level,” read the guidelines issued by the Government of India.

“Two teachers in every school will be declared health and wellness ambassadors, preferably one male and one female, who will transact weekly health promotion and disease prevention information in the form of interactive activities,” the guidelines read.