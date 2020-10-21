Govt defaulted on fast-tracking recruitment process in Kashmir: NC

National Conference on Wednesday expressed dismay over the sluggish attitude of the “bureaucratic J&K government” over addressing the issues of youth.

While chairing a meeting of constituency in-charges of district Kulgam at DH Pora, senior party leader and state secretary Sakina Itoo Sakina said the “new normal”, post unilateral and unconstitutional abrogation of J&K’s special status destroyed all viable economic activities in the region and cost people their employment.

She said the youth bore much of the brunt of the “imprudent and divisive policies of the center.” “As if what was done on August 5 last year was not enough, the youth of J&K were made to stand in queues to get domicile certificates. The promises made by the government on ushering in an era of development have also fallen flat. On the contrary the people of J&K, especially the youth, find themselves at crossroads,” she said.

The meeting which also discussed restructuring and reorganization of YNC Kulgam, was also attended by senior leader including Peerzada GA Shah, Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi and spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar. On the occasion the leaders unanimously condemned the ED summons to the party President Farooq Abdullah.

The leaders said “such coercive tactics” will not deter the party from fighting for the constitutional rights of the people of J&K.

Itoo said the government has defaulted on the promise of providing jobs to youth, saying the promises on fast recruitment and private investment have not been realized and that the ground reality was different.

Meanwhile, Youth National Conference, provincial President Salman Ali Sagar said the central government has failed on the promise of fast-tracking the recruitment process in Kashmir, saying the youth were disillusioned and angry due to false promises of the government. He made these comments while addressing a meeting of the YNC functionaries in Beerwah.

On the occasion, the participants unanimously condemned the ED summons to Abdullah, terming the measures vindictive and coercive.