'Govt delaying special trains for stranded students'

President, Sarhad, Pune- a social organization on Friday accused the J&K government and government of India of their callous approach in arranging special trains for students of J&K stranded in Pune and other adjoining areas.

In a statement President of the association, Sanjay Nahar said the government was not taking the issue seriously which has left the stranded students in distress.

“More than 30 days have passed since we communicated to all concerned officers and political persons regarding arrangement of special train from Pune to Udhampur for around 650 J&K students and employees. But no one from J&K or Pune have taken it seriously,” said Nahar.

He said the students have threatened to launch agitation against the government for its failure to arrange the train services. “It will be problematic if the students start agitation,” he said.

Sarhad had earlier written to Union railway minister, Piyush Goyal and demanded train services for the stranded people up to Udhampur for J&K students stranded in Pune and adjoining areas.

However there has been no headway in this regard either from authorities in Pune or J&K administration.

Meanwhile, Kashmir staff of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Kargil also complained about lack of arrangements by J&K administration for their evacuation.

“We are around nine staff members of Kashmir who are stuck at JNV Kargil. Till date no efforts have been made for our evacuation,” the staff members said.