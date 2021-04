The government Sunday issued the list of officers and officials of various departments in the civil secretariat who would be stationed in two capital cities in the wake of deferment of annual Darbar Move for the summer session 2021.

As per the General Administration Department (GAD) Order No 365 specifying the deployment of staff through two annexures, these officers and officials of various departments in the civil secretariat should be stationed at the civil secretariat, Srinagar and Jammu.