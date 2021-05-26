Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 1:56 AM

Govt deploys Sheetal Nanda for COVID duty in Jammu

UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 1:56 AM
GK File Photo

The government Wednesday deployed Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, Sheetal Nanda for COVID containment related work at Jammu in place of Administrative Secretary Tribal Affairs Department Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

Shahid, who was deployed for COVID mitigation efforts in Jammu division on May 6, had suffered a mild heart attack on May 18. He is presently recuperating. 

“In partial modification to Government Order No 415- JK (GAD) of 2021 dated 6 May 2021, Sheetal Nanda, Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department is hereby deployed with the Health and Medical Education Department for performing COVID containment related work at Jammu in place of Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Administrative Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department,” the GAD order read.

“The officer would oversee all COVID containment related work at Jammu as assigned to her by the Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department,” the order further read.

