Govt deptts to get hold of abandoned school buildings

Around 500 buildings abandoned by the school education department after rationalisation of government-run educational institutions are likely to be handed over to various government departments.

Respective deputy commissioners of districts have chalked out a plan to handover the buildings to various departments for utilisation according to their requirements.

The 500 buildings were left vacant with no watch and ward from education department after the then education minister in 2015 merged around 2400 government school that had meagre enrolment.

The initiative was taken after 124 government schools in state were found without any student enrolment.

After the rationalization process, these buildings had become ghost houses many of which were later tuned by miscreants into hubs for illegal activities.

In view of this, last month the school education department was asked to reconcile the data about abandoned school buildings and make a utilisation plan under which these buildings can be handed over to the other departments.

Most of these buildings are likely to be utilised for accommodation of ICDS centres and primary health centres (PHCs) which are functioning from rented spaces.

Baramulla district has around 90 abandoned buildings which include those on which the construction work has been halted in recent years.

An official told Greater Kashmir that there were around 1400 under-construction school buildings in Jammu and Kashmir which were approved as a strengthening component to provide additional space for schools.

“The construction work on these buildings has been halted due to cost escalation and other reasons, leaving the buildings abandoned,” the official said.

Meanwhile, out of the 90 abandoned school buildings 15 will be retained by the school education department. A list of the rest of the buildings has been submitted to the deputy commissioner Baramulla.

“The 15 buildings retained by the department will be used to accommodate zonal education offices in some zones of the district. Few buildings will be utilised as additional accommodation in schools having dearth of classrooms,” an official at chief education office (CEO) of Baramulla said.

He said the rest of buildings will be distributed among other government departments as per their requirements.

Authorities in the rural development department in Barammulla district have asked the Secretary Panchayats to identify the buildings that can be used to accommodate Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs).

“These buildings can be utilised for holding Panchayat meetings as well,” an official said.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, G N Itoo said it was decided to move PHCs or ICDS centres into the abandoned school buildings so that the structures will be properly maintained and get ownership of government departments.

“We will try to utilise all the buildings so that the money utilised for construction of these buildings don’t get wasted,” Itoo said.