Govt directs withholding salary of teachers working in offices

J&K School Education Department On Friday decided to stop salary of teachers who continue to work on non-teaching assignments.

Director School Education, Jammu (DSEJ) Anuradha Gupta issued the directions in this regard. As per the order, instructions have been given to all Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of Jammu not to draw or disburse the salary of any teacher, master or lecturer deputed in office for non-teaching assignments.

“It is hereby ordered that all Chief Education Officers (CEOs) shall take certificate from concerned Drawing and Disbursing Officers that he/she has not drawn salary of any such staff attached in any office for non-teaching purpose,” reads the order.

The CEOs have also been directed to submit a compliance report within three days to the Directorate of School Education Jammu within three days.

Earlier, Greater Kashmir reported that more than two dozen teachers, masters and lecturers were still working in various offices in Jammu in violation of government order for detachment of all such teachers.

Over the years, the School Education department has faced severe criticism for deputing influential teachers in offices for handling non-teaching assignments, leaving school under-staffed.

J&K Lieutenant Governor, GC Murmu had earlier issued instructions for rationalization teaching staff and asked the department to utilize services of teachers for only teaching purposes.

The order issued by DSEJ also said that different instructions were issued from time to time from the Directorate and the administrative department for detachment of teaching staff working in different offices for non-teaching purposes.

“The drawing and disbursing officers were specifically instructed several times not to draw and disburse salary of teaching staff working in the office for non-teaching purposes without orders from the competent authority,” the order reads.

It said the CEOs were instructed during a recently held video conference to submit a compliance report in this regard which was still awaited.

The DSEJ has warned the CEOs of strict action if they draw and disburse the salary of any teacher, master or lecturer working in offices for non-teaching assignments.

As per the order the delinquent DDO will be penalized with deduction of one month salary to begin with and shall be further penalized for continued non-compliance.

“If any drawing and disbursing officer draws and disburses the salary of any lecturer/master/teacher working in any office for non-academic work without approval from competent authority and the same comes to the notice of the Directorate, the concerned DDO shall be personally responsible,” the order reads.