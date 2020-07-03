Govt employee arrested, booked for 'seditious' social media posts

A government employee was booked for posting “seditious” and “provocative” posts on social media, police said on Friday.

A spokesperson of J&K police said its cyber cell identified many persons who are allegedly misusing the social media by spreading “false propaganda” against the government.

One such person namely Tahir NazirS halla, son of Nazir Ahmad Shalla, working in higher education department was running an “anti-national campaign” on social media and trying to create an “untrue” and “fake narrative”, the spokesman said.

He said the accused was circulating “seditious” and “provocative” posts through his social media accounts which were highly prejudicial to maintenance of law and order.

“The accused has been handed over to police station Sopore by the cyber cell and got booked under law. Investigations have been set in motion to identify other persons,” he added.

A police official said the arrested person is a resident of ShalporaSopore and is posted at Government Boys Higher Secondary School (HSS) Qalamabad in Kupwara district.

“An FIR 171/2020 is registered in Police station and he has been booked under sections 505, 153 (A) of IPC and 13 of UAPA,” the police official said.

He said that they have informed the principal of the HSS Qalamabad about the arrest of the employee.