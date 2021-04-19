Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: April 21, 2021, 4:34 PM

Govt employee's body found hanging in Kupwara

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Kupwara,
UPDATED: April 21, 2021, 4:34 PM
Representational Photo
The body of a government employee was found hanging in Jumgand forest area of Haihama in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday.

An official said that after coming to know about the body hanging with a tree in forest area of Jumgand, a Police team was sent to the spot.

“The body was shifted to Sub District Hospital Kupwara for medical formalities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara G V Sundeep told Greater Kashmir that the person was missing from his Zurhama residence for a few days.

“Efforts are on to trace out whether any one is behind his death or he intentionally went there for taking this extreme step,” he said.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Muhammad Ashraf Qureshi, son of Ghulam Mustafa Qureshi, presently residing at Zurhama and previously a native of Jumgand Kupwara. The deceased was an employee of the Animal Husbandry department.

