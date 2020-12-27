Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: December 28, 2020, 12:11 AM

Govt employee's body found in Baramulla

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: December 28, 2020, 12:11 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A body of a government employee was recovered from near Pandit Colony Sheeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, Police said.

The body has been identified to be of Ajay Kapoor, a class-fourth employee posted in the Department of Revenue.

Trending News
Modi chaired the 34th PRAGATI interaction with Union Secretaries of various Ministries and Chief Secretaries of States/UTs through video-conference. Photo: J&K information

PM sets 15th August 2022 as deadline for Udhampur-Baramulla Rail Link project

Image source: PIB

Amid COVID-19, KVIC disbursed Rs 29.65 cr to Khadi institutions in J&K

Family members of the 'slain trio' hold protest outside PCR in Srinagar.

Hokersar encounter: Families of slain trio hold protest, claim they were innocent

File Photo

Weather improves in J&K, Ladakh after 3 days

Police said Kapoor was a resident of Nagrota, Jammu.

“The body of the migrant employee was spotted by some passersby in a field close to Migrant Colony Baramulla on Sunday morning,” Police said. “The autopsy was conducted at Government College Baramulla. Later the body was handed over to the occupants of the Migrant Colony.”

Related News