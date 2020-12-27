Govt employee's body found in Baramulla

A body of a government employee was recovered from near Pandit Colony Sheeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, Police said.

The body has been identified to be of Ajay Kapoor, a class-fourth employee posted in the Department of Revenue.

Police said Kapoor was a resident of Nagrota, Jammu.

“The body of the migrant employee was spotted by some passersby in a field close to Migrant Colony Baramulla on Sunday morning,” Police said. “The autopsy was conducted at Government College Baramulla. Later the body was handed over to the occupants of the Migrant Colony.”