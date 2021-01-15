'Govt ensuring transparency, accountability in different deptts'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman Darakhshan Andrabi Friday hailed the government’s initiative for ensuring transparency and accountability in working systems in different government departments.

“New initiatives including SatarkNagrik mobile app and Departmental Vigilance Officers portal of J&K Anti Corruption Bureau are potent steps taken by the LG administration for transparency in working systems,” a statement of BJP quoted Andrabi as saying during a public darbar of people of Budgam. “Now people of J&K have to come forward and provide information about any corrupt practices or any kind of bungling or misappropriation of funds.”

She said public reporting could put an end to the bureaucratic and official exploitation of the public in J&K.

“People have to come forward to uproot corruption, favouritism and misappropriation of public money in government departments and offices so that the benefits of the government welfare initiatives reach the public,” Andrabi said in the statement.

She said many corrupt and unfriendly bureaucrats working in various departments were not fair to the people.

“These bureaucrats are still with their old habits and need to be shown their right place,” Andrabi said.

She said that in healthy democratic systems, red-tape or anarchist approach could not be tolerated and urged people to contribute in correcting the errors.

The statement quoted Andrabi as saying that the working of all bureaucrats, government officers and officials had been kept under “multi-faced vigil” and that they needed to be put under public scanner.

She assured the people that within a year, there would be a transformation in the government working systems in J&K as the corrupt and unfriendly bureaucrats and officers would be removed from public places of posting.