Govt equipped to tackle emergency situation: Director Health

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather Sunday said that the government was well-equipped to tackle the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Kashmir division.

Divulging details, he said that all district and sub-district hospitals in urban as well as in rural areas, besides associated or tertiary care hospitals across Kashmir were well prepared to meet any emergency situation arising due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He said medical oxygen which had been seen as one of the key requirements in case of severe cases in COVID care hospitals had been made available in all such hospitals to meet the demand, “The medical oxygen plants with a minimum capacity of production of 1000 lpm and at some places 2000 lpm have been installed in all the COVID hospitals in Kashmir,” Dr Rather said.