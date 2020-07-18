Govt evacuates 2,35,075 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 2,35,075 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data, the J&K administration has received 87 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 72,746 passengers while about 1,62,329 persons from other states and UTs including 896 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 3349 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from July 17 to July 18 mornings while 944 passengers have reached today in the 66th Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 66 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 57,050 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.