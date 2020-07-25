Govt evacuates 2,60,615 stranded JK residents

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has evacuated about 2,60,615 JK residents, stranded in other parts of the country due to COVID lockdown, via Lakhanpur and through special trains and buses till date amid strict observance of all necessary guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures.

As per the official data, J&K administration has received 94 special trains at Jammu and Udhampur railway stations from different states and UTs, so far, with about 79,199 passengers while about 1,81,416 persons from other states and UTs including 901 from abroad have been evacuated by the government through Lakhanpur till date.

As per the detailed breakup of the figures, about 2078 stranded passengers have entered through Lakhanpur from July 24 to July 25 mornings while 969 passengers have reached today in the 73rd Delhi COVID special train at Jammu. So far, 73 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 63,503 stranded passengers belonging to different districts while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, so far.