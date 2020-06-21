Govt faces criticism over proposal to open liquor shops

Several political, social and religious organizations on Sunday slammed the government over its proposal to open liquor shops in Kashmir.

Will resist onslaught tooth and nail: JKAP

Slamming the government, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) pledged not to allow any such decisions which were bound to endure an onslaught on Kashmir’s cultural ethos.

In a statement, senior party leader, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas said the government proposal to open liquor shops at around 183 newly identified locations in J&K including 67 in Kashmir was totally unacceptable.

“Such decisions are highly condemnable. Kashmir is a land of Sufis and saints and such obnoxious proposals are mooted to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere,” said Manhas, adding the government move will spread immorality among local youth, who were already fighting against the drug menace.

“There is no sound justification in promoting tourism or boosting revenue through introduction of liquor culture in Kashmir. JKAP will resist this onslaught on Kashmir’s cultural ethos tooth and nail. We will not allow any such mischief that is bound to propagate immorality and crime in our society,” Manhas said.

The JKAP leader said it seems a “huge pressure group” led by the liquor lobbies in the country was acting to influence the government to open liquor shops in Jammu and Kashmir especially in Kashmir. “Huge transactions in bringing this proposal cannot be ruled out also,” Manhas said.

Won’t allow sale of liquor: JKCSF

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) led by Abdul Qayoom Wani said they were aghast over the government proposal to open liquor shops at 183 places including 67 in Kashmir.

In a statement, the Forum said Kashmir was a Muslim majority region and liquor was prohibited in Islam and hence its sale cannot be permitted in any way.

The Forum expressed concern over the already growing menace of drug addiction corruption and liquor menace in Jammu and Kashmir which it said was eating up the basic morale of the society.

Wani termed the situation as more dangerous in the present times. He asked the stakeholders to come forward with the strategies to fight against the menace.

Wani appealed to the parents and Masjid committees to take practical measures against drug addiction, liquor sale besides corruption. He condemned the government move of identifying 67 locations for liquor sale in Kashmir and warned if the proposal takes shape on the ground the Forum will strongly react and will not allow sale of liquor in Kashmir.

Promoting liquor culture unacceptable: PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Rouf Bhat called for complete ban on sale and consumption of alcohol in Kashmir. “This ban is a must to save Kasmiri culture and heritage. The BJP-led government is now trying to destroy the rich tradition and culture of Kashmir by promoting liquor sale,” said Bhat, in a statement.

He said “promoting liquor culture” in Kashmir was unacceptable, terming it as major social evil. “It has not only destroyed individuals and families, but spoiled entire societies,” Bhat said.

Will stringly oppose the move: MMU

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of all religions and socio religious organizations across Kashmir, in a statement said it will strongly oppose the move by the administration to open liquor shops in the Valley.

“It will be resisted by all religious organisations, Ulemas and Muslims of the Valley,” the MMU.

It said government’s plan to set-up liquor shops in Kashmir has led to grave concern and anguish among people of the Valley. “his government in the midst of the global pandemic, when all energies should be focused on the fight against it, is instead busy bringing in ordinances and rules to change the demography of Muslim majority state and now by such orders is further assaulting our Muslim identity and values and hurting our religious sentiments,” the MMU said.

It asked the government to immediately withdraw the “immoral and anti-Islam order.”

Highly concerning, condemnable: DUR

Expressing concern over the proposal, Darul Uloom Raheemiyyah (DUR), Bandipora, said Muslims were in abhorrence with liquor since it has been absolutely prohibited, rather considered as root of all evils.

In a statement the religious organization said trying to make liquor publicly accessible and available was as good as destroying society.

“It’s quite astonishing, that on one hand, authorities destroy addictive/intoxicated crops and take pride by showing it in media and on other hand it is permitting such an addictive deuced entity to be abundantly available in the market. Such logic is beyond one’s understanding,” the statement said.

The statement said if the authorities cannot help people in these tough times by safeguarding religious tenets, language and culture, they should not “encourage” evils in society and environment.

“Therefore news reports pertaining to allowing the sale of liquor in the Valley at numerous places is highly concerning, condemnable and synonymous to destroying our society and social fabric,” said the statement.

Liquor major social evil: DAK

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) called for complete ban on sale and consumption of alcohol in the Valley. “Promoting liquor culture in the Valley is unacceptable,” said DAK President, Dr Nisar ul Hassan. “Alcohol is a major social evil. It has not only destroyed individuals and families, but has spoiled entire societies.”

Dr Hassan said alcohol was responsible for domestic violence resulting in breakups. “Child abuse is another direct consequence of parental alcohol use,” he said.

Dr Hassan said alcohol kills and causes morbidities. “It has deleterious effects on each and every organ of the body. It causes heart attacks, strokes, liver cirrhosis and cancers of mouth, food-pipe, liver and pancreas,” he said.

“If alcohol is banned in many states across the country why not in J&K,” asked Dr Hassan. “Opening liquor shops across the Valley will hurt the religious sentiments of people.”