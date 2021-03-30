Govt failed to accommodate dissent, divergent views: NC

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Tuesday said that New Delhi had failed to open its heart to accommodate the dissent and divergent views keeping up with its democratic ideals.

A statement of NC issued said that Sagar while addressing a workers meeting at party’s headquarters in Budgam said, “Today the people of Jammu and Kashmir are feeling disempowered as the successive orders post 5th August 2019 have put the people on the track of terminal alienation.”

In a separate statement, NC’s Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi sought exemption of tax on re-registration of non-J&K registered vehicles.

Meanwhile, NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah condoled the demise of wife of Abdul Karim Rather, brother of senior party leader Abdul Rahim, while senior NC leader, Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani and Mustafa Kamal also expressed unison with bereaved family.