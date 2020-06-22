Govt failed to cope up with exigencies amid COVID19: Itoo

National Conference senior leader and state Secretary Sakina Itoo on Monday expressed concern over the development deficit and administrative inertia in south Kashmir, saying the administration has failed to cope up with exigencies in wake of COVID19 pandemic.

In a statement, Itoo said people living in south Kashmir areas see no light at the end of the tunnel due to the problems that have been compounded by the ongoing COVID19 crises.

While expressing dismay over the “slothful attitude” of the administration towards addressing woes of people, Itoo said the horticulture industry was in shambles and people associated with the trade have not received any help from administration.

“Cash strapped agriculturists and horticulturists have all along been at receiving end due to the vagaries of weather and the unrelenting turbulent situation since August last year,” she said.

She said administration was busy “gloating”, but the ground situation does not corroborate their claims. “The administration has miserably failed in its primary duty of ensuring people effective and basic amenities and there is no accountability on ground,” Itoo said. She said nothing was being done to assuage people’s problems, which have aggravated due to the situation prevailing in J&K since August last year. She said it was a wishful thinking on part of the government that people of south Kashmir would eventually pick up on economic activities. “There are families which don’t have enough money to manage their household chores, not to speak of making up for their losses,” said Itoo.