Govt failed to handle rain situation: Sagar

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Wednesday slammed the administration for its failure to handle the situation arising after heavy rains lashed Kashmir saying the administration had taken a back seat, leaving people to fend for them.

A statement of NC issued here said expressing concern over the widespread inundation of low-lying areas across Kashmir, especially Srinagar city, Sagar said the inter-district roads continue to remain battered on account of the government’s failure to mitigate the exigencies arisen due to heavy rainfall across Kashmir and subsequent accumulation of slush. Sagar said that the number of dewatering pump stations across Kashmir has not been increased to meet the ever-increasing demands of the population across Kashmir. He said that the situation in the heart of the city – Lal Chowk – and other urban nerve centers around it debunk the tall claims of the concerned agencies.

Sagar said that the black topping which was carried out during the autumn months last year did not last for a fortnight and wore down within a few days after it was laid, leading to innumerous potholes.