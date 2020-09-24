Govt failed to harness J&K's solar power potential: Ashraf Mir

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader and former minister Mohammad Ashraf Mir on Wednesday censured the J&K government for not harnessing the solar power potential in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering at the Party office in Lal Chowk, Mir observed that the dismal performance exhibited by the J&K government in tapping the solar power potential is mainly because of its inability to remove the administrative bottlenecks.

“J&K has a topographical advantage and that is why it has the second largest solar power potential in the country. But it is highly unfortunate that the J&K government has so far failed to focus on this important sector leaving the people deprived of its benefits,” the JKAP leader remarked.

He stressed on the need for strict implementation of the schemes of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in order to harness the solar power potential in J&K which as per experts is estimated to be 111.05 Giga Watt, second highest after Rajasthan in the country.