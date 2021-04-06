Govt failed to implement Back to Village programme recommendations: Congress

Congress on Tuesday said that the government had failed to implement the recommendations of Back to Village (B2V) programmes.

A statement of Congress issued here said that launching the second phase of party’s 45-day programme of ‘Congress Panchayat Ki Aur’, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir slammed the government for failing to implement the recommendations of the B2V programmes organised earlier in different villages.

Mir said Congress would launch protest against the failed B2V programmes, undermining authority of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs), unprecedented price hike, rising unemployment and other issues confronting people of J&K who had suffered tremendous economic losses due to the wrong policies adopted by the government.

“I have a strong feeling that B2V programmes were organised to keep people engaged aiming to divert their attention from the real issues whilst there was no development at village or local level. Common people have the understanding that they have been cheated again under the garb of these programmes,” Mir said.