Govt finalises plan to fill 239 posts in newly set-up SCERT

The J&K government has chalked out a plan to fill 239 posts in the newly established State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to make it functional.

The Administrative Council headed led by Lt Governor recently approved establishment of SCERT, three years after it was sanctioned by Union Ministry of Human Resource Development.

An order issued by School Education department said that the staff requirement of 239 posts will be met by rationalization and corresponding reduction from existing 105 sanctioned posts in State Institute of Education (SIE), 110 posts from District Institute of Education and Trainings (DIETs) and 24 posts of academic and non-academic category from the department.

These posts will be filled up on an interim arrangement and later the posts will be filled up as per service and financial regulations of SCERT and UGC norms. The government has also given a go-ahead to the creation of the post of Director SCERT.

SCERT will be an apex academic authority mandated to assist and advise the government in implementation of policies and programs for human resource development in the fields of education, human and child development and national integration on the analogy of NCERT.

It is an autonomous body, recognized by National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE), for admission, curriculum construction, course conduct, guidance, examination and certification of pre-service training program in the area of pre-primary teacher education and elementary education.

“The role of SCERT is to prescribe curricula and textbooks for the school and teacher training institutions besides producing instructional materials for use of teacher/ educators,” an official said.

The official said all existing 20 DIETs will now function under direct administrative control of the SCERT.