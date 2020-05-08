Govt fully aware of stranded J&K residents; organizing trains for their journey back home: Nodal officer

Jammu and Kashmir government is fully aware of the number of stranded persons and is organizing special trains for their return, especially from far off places, an official said Friday.

In a statement, the nodal officer for movement of stranded persons of J&K, said around 30000 persons have entered the UT, with proper regulation from Lakhanpur.

“Trains to be organized for people stranded at far off places. Arrangements being finalised with sending states and railway authorities. All those have registered will be facilitated,” said the government spokesman, Rohit Kansal.