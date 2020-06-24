Kashmir, Today's Paper
Govt has failed to empower Panchayats, ULBs: Cong

J&K Congress on Wednesday hit out at the Centre for afiling to empower Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement said the party held a meeting of senior leaders and councilors here and vowed to fight the “wrong polices and injustice meted out to people.”

The statement said the Councilors and BDC Chairmen gave feedback to the party President GA Mir, apprising him about the situation they were facing while discharging duties for which they have been chosen.

“Whatever the promises and commitments were made by the government from time to time with regard to empowering ULBs and Panchayats, they have fallen flat and as a result these constitutional bodies stands heavily impacted due,” said the statement. 

Mir slammed both the Centre and J&K government for not fulfilling its commitment to empower grassroots democratic institutions, despite tall claims made from time to time.

The meeting also hit out at the government for taking unilateral decisions with regard to many sensitive issues concerning J&K like stationing various Move departments in Jammu.

