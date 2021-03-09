Govt hiding its failures on jobs, development: Sagar

National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar Tuesday said that J&K government was window dressing its failures on creation of employment opportunities and bridging development deficit in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of NC issued here said that addressing the delegation of NC’s parent body, YNC, party’s women’s wing functionaries and other block and halqa-level functionaries who had called on him here at Nawa-e-Subha party headquarters from Sopore, Kangan, Hazratbal and Kulgam, Sagar said that people were suffering on different accounts ranging from inflation, development deficit, to rising unemployment and administrative inertia.

“The failure to give impetus to the infra-projects, ineptitude to cope up with the aftermaths of the rampaging two successive lockdowns post 5 August 2019 has badly exposed the failures of those managing J&K. We only saw officials change their stripes and do photo-ops. The over centralisation of the center in Jammu and Kashmir is ‘pushing one size for all’ kind of measures with little consideration for the people’s aspirations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sagar in a separate statement also asked the administration to ensure all basic and effective amenities to the people on Shab-e-Me’raj.

He impressed upon the divisional administration of Kashmir to ensure all facilities for the devotees including adequate electricity and sufficient water supply.

The NC general secretary urged the administration to do a review of the facilities at all the shrines across Kashmir division in view of the upcoming auspicious days.

He impressed on the administration to place necessary arrangement at Hazrat Bal, Shah-e-Kalash Pora, Khiram Sirhama, Naqshband Sahab, Astan Aliya Imam Aalim Nayad Qadal, Dangarpora Narwara and other Khanqas and shrines across Kashmir.