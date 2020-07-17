Govt ignoring Langate constituency: NC

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) leader and former IGP Shafqat Ali Watali on Friday expressed dismay towards government for ignoring the difficulties faced by the people of Langate Assembly constituency.

In a statement, Watali said, “The residents of Langate are being supplied unsafe drinking water as no filtration plant is functional.”

NC leader also highlighted the problems being faced by people in respect of electric supply.

Watali alleged that in all the three RDD block of Langate huge payments under MNREGA to job card holders and small time contracters is pending since 2017.

NC leader also said that Haril-Handwara road is in a bad shape with the result people are facing acute hardship in commuting.

Watali also raised the issue of serious problems of drinking water in Galoora and adjoining villages.

Shafqat Watali while making an impassioned and fervent appeal has requested the J&K Govt and Kupwara district administration to attend to these pressing problems being faced by people on daily basis.