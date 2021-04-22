Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Kupwara,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 2:02 AM

Govt imposes COVID-19 restrictions across Kupwara

GK News Network
Kupwara,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 2:02 AM
File Phtoto: Habib Naqash/GK
File Phtoto: Habib Naqash/GK

The government Thursday said that the district administration Kupwara is successfully implementing the restrictions imposed as per the guidelines to contain the ill effects of COVID-19 pandemic in the district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the magistrates, Police officers and ARTO teams were seen on the roads to implement the restrictions across the district.

Trending News
File Photo

COVID-19 surge: Curfew announced in J&K from 8 pm tonight till Monday morning

File Photo of G A Mir

J&K Congress asks workers to help needy amid spike in COVID-19 infections

File Photo

Kashmir Chamber defers polls to Executive Committee in view of COVID-19 surge

Representational Image

Pedestrian injured after hit by three-wheeler in north Kashmir's Lolab

He said that 50 percent shops in all towns of Kupwara district including Kupwara town, Handwara, Tangdhar, Trehgam, Kralpora, Wilgam, Langate, Drugmulla, Sogam and Lalpora were seen closed on Thursday, following the orders issued by the District Magistrate Kupwara.

The spokesman said that public transport was seen plying only at 50 percent of its authorised seating capacity.

He said that night curfew was also being implemented in letter and spirit in all the three municipal committees of the district – Kupwara, Handwara and Langate.

Latest News
GK File/Aman Farooq

COVID-19 vaccination to be free for people aged 18-45 in J&K

Representational Photo

Delhi HC asks Centre about preparedness to deal with COVID-19 second wave peak, terms mounting cases a 'Tsunami'

Representational Image [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

Trapped in snowfall, 20 nomadic families provided help in J&K's Kathua

Representational Image

Left with no option, hospitals in Delhi forced to use backup stock amid severe oxygen crisis

The spokesman said that people had been asked to follow the restrictions as per the guidelines of the government, avoid venturing out unnecessarily, ensure usage of facemasks, sanitizers and maintain social distance everywhere.

Tagged in ,
Related News