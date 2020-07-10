Govt in experimentation mode amid surge in COVID cases: PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday slammed J&K administration over its “utterly non-serious approach and mismanagement” in containing the spread of the COVID19.

“At a time when positive cases are witnessing a dreadful spike, the government has failed to flatten the curve in J&K and administration is indulging in experimentation that has only created confusion among the masses,” a party spokesman said in a statement.

He said it was worrisome to see huge spike in the cases and the deadly disease claiming more lives each passing day. “While the authorities should have come up with a cogent response to the evolving situation, they have been giving out mixed signals thereby confusing people,” he said. “This has created scope for misgivings forcing some to think that it is deliberate, though our party doesn’t think so. But this non-serious attitude and experimentation has created unprecedented scare among the people.”