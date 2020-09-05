Govt institutes awards for teachers from next year

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday hailed teachers for their role in the nation building process—announcing ‘Union Territory Level Awards’ for teaching fraternity from next year.

According to official spokesperson, the LG took note of the efforts of the teaching fraternity during the prevailing pandemic and said that teachers have shown the society that tough times can be used as an opportunity. He was addressing scores of teachers, students and officials on the occasion of Teacher’s Day at an event organized by the government.

Addressing scores of teachers and students across J&K during an online event, the LG highlighted the importance of this day which is celebrated as a mark of respect for the nation builders. During the event, he made an on-spot announcement of instituting Union Territory level awards for teaching fraternity from next year.