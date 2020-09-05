Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 3:21 AM

Govt institutes awards for teachers from next year

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 3:21 AM
File Photo of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha
File Photo of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday hailed teachers for their role in the nation building process—announcing ‘Union Territory Level Awards’ for teaching fraternity from next year.

According to official spokesperson, the LG took note of the efforts of the teaching fraternity during the prevailing pandemic and said that teachers have shown the society that tough times can be used as an opportunity.  He was addressing scores of teachers, students and officials on the occasion of Teacher’s Day at an event organized by the government.

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 17 more lives; J&K toll 835

CRPF trooper wounded in grenade attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

J&K reports highest single-day spike of 1617 covid-19 cases, total 47542

Image Source: Twitter

Weapons recovered from truck near Jawahar tunnel seemingly meant for new militant recruits: Police Officer

Addressing scores of teachers and students across J&K during an online event, the LG highlighted the importance of this day which is celebrated as a mark of respect for the nation builders. During the event, he made an on-spot announcement of instituting Union Territory level awards for teaching fraternity from next year.

Related News