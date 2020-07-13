Govt invites bids for universal health cover in J&K

The J&K government has invited bids from insurance companies to provide universal health cover to all families in the Union territory.

The administration in the wake of COVID19 pandemic has approved a universal health insurance scheme under which every family would get Rs 5 lakh insurance cover.

The Health Department has invited bids from insurance company for implementation of universal health insurance through Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Jammu and Kashmir Health Scheme in the Union territory.

Earlier this year, the Administrative Council had accorded sanction to rolling out Jammu and Kashmir Health Scheme to provide free of cost Universal Health Coverage to all residents of the Union territory in convergence with Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY.

Now, around 1.25 crore residents of J&K will get the same benefits as are provided under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY.

At present, 5.95 lakh families or 31 lakh persons are eligible for benefits under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY. Around 15 lakh additional families will be covered under the Jammu & Kashmir Health Scheme.

The beneficiaries under the scheme shall have access to 20,853 (public and private) hospitals across the country and shall avail benefits with facility of inter-state portability.

In J&K, 159 public and private hospitals are empanelled at present. It shall provide coverage to 1469 medical and surgical packages/procedures including life consuming diseases, such as, cancer and kidney failure.

Treatment for oncology, cardiology and nephrology related illness will be covered from day one including high-end diagnostic procedures during hospitalization.

The beneficiaries shall also be eligible for coverage of three days pre-hospitalization and 15 days post hospitalization expenses.

As per the decision of the Administrative Council, all employees, pensioners and their family members are also covered under the Jammu & Kashmir Health Scheme. The employees shall continue to get Rs 300 per month as medical allowance to take care of OPD treatment.

Identification of the eligible families for getting registered for the Health Scheme will be made on the basis of socio-economic census 2011. However, the families/persons left out in the census can be enrolled on the basis of a defined process.