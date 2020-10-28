Govt likely to re-advertise posts of Vice Chancellor CU Srinagar, Jammu

The J&K government is likely to re-advertise the posts of Vice Chancellor (VC) for Cluster University (CU) Jammu and Srinagar.

A top official said the posts will be re-advertised as the Lieutenant Governor (LG) who is also the Chancellor of the J&K Universities, has decided to quash the panel of candidates submitted by the search committee.

“The panel of candidates was submitted by the search committee around two months ago,” the official said. He said the posts of the VCs will be re-advertised after an official notification regarding quashing of the existing panel was issued.

The panel of candidates was earlier submitted to the LG’s office for his approval for the appointment of the new VCs for both the Universities.

“But the panel was quashed due to some controversies attached to the selection process as the search committee did not call any professor from Jammu University (JU) or Kashmir University (KU),” a top official said, adding the panel of candidates submitted to Chancellor does not include names of any professor from the KU or the JU.

He said the entire search committee was likely to be reconstituted to redraft the panel of candidates for the posts of VCs for CU Jammu and Srinagar.

The official said the Chancellor was concerned about smooth functioning of the Universities. Earlier, the Chancellor approved the reconstitution of the search committee for drawing a panel of names for the appointment of VCs CU Srinagar and Jammu.

The committee was reconstituted as the previous committee came under criticism as it was set in violation of norms laid down in the University Act.

The present search committee was headed by Director Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu while as VC Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and VC Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) are its members.

The charge of VC CU Srinagar and CU Jammu has been given to VC KU Prof. Talat Ahmad and VC JU, Prof. Manoj Dhar respectively as their additional charge.