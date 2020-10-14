Govt must issue notification for appointment of new VC: SSTA

SKUAST-K Scientists & Teachers Association (SSTA) have appealed the Government for immediate issuance of the notification for the appointment of new Vice-Chancellor for SKUAST-Kashmir as the incumbent VC SKUAST-K is completing his term of 5 years on 22nd of this month.

“The incumbent VC SKUAST-K has left just eight days to complete his term and the search committee constituted 2 months earlier is yet to issue notification for inviting applications from the aspirants” President SSTA, Prof S.A. Dar said.