Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 12:40 AM

Govt must issue notification for appointment of new VC: SSTA

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 12:40 AM
File Pic
Trending News
GK Photo

11th class students again hit the roads in Sopore, seek mass promotion

File Pic of Rafi Mir

Rollback 'archaic, arbitrary' property tax in J&K: Apni Party

Sagar leads delegation to Handwara; offers condolences to Ch Muhammad Ramzan

APHC condemns slapping of PSA on teachers

SKUAST-K Scientists & Teachers Association (SSTA) have appealed the Government for immediate issuance of the notification for the appointment of new Vice-Chancellor for SKUAST-Kashmir as the incumbent VC SKUAST-K is completing his term of 5 years on 22nd of this month.

“The incumbent VC SKUAST-K has left just eight days to complete his term and the search committee constituted 2 months earlier is yet to issue notification for inviting applications from the aspirants” President SSTA, Prof S.A. Dar said.

Related News