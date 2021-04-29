Govt must take immediate steps to contain COVID deaths, infection: Tarigami

Expressing concern on the current COVID19 situation, CPI (M) senior leader Muhammad Yusuf Y Tarigami Thursday called on the government to take immediate steps to contain the growing number of deaths, infections and overcome shortages in health facilities.

In a party statement issued here Tarigami said that the healthcare system across the country and in J&K seems to be on the edge due to a massive increase in the number of patients following the second wave of COVID-19.

“A large number of patients are coming to the hospital due to which shortage of beds, ICUs and other essential medicines, like Remdesivir is being reported from various hospitals in J&K. Similarly, there is a need to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply to the hospitals in J&K,” he said.

He demanded that govt hospitals must keep OPDs open and perform surgeries so that poor patients are not compelled to visit private hospitals and clinics. He also called for stepping up the vaccinations. “There is a need to vaccinate people at the shortest possible time and for that, the government has to ensure that there is no shortage of vaccines. There is no doubt the COVID-19 is the worst health and economic crisis in the last 100 years with unprecedented negative consequences for output, jobs and well being. But with proper planning, the government has to deal with this unprecedented challenge and not to leave anything to chance,” he said.