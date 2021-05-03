Govt must utilise all its resources to fight COVID-19: Basharat Bukhari

Peoples Conference leader Basharat Bukhari Monday urged the LG’s administration to utilise all its available resources to fight the prevalent pandemic and save precious human lives from getting consumed by the deadly virus.

“I don’t know how much grants have been provided from the Government of India for addressing the COVID-19 healthcare infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, but the administration has additional Rs 368 crore at its disposal to address the COVID-19 emergency support operations and response measures,” he said.

Bukhari urged the administration to immediately address the paucity of oxygen supplies, medicines and ensure creation of separate COVID wards through this amount.

“We must build more infrastructure to contain and curb more possible upsurge of the pandemic. We should not exhibit the lacklustre attitude which was exhibited last year after the curve was flattened effectively,” he said.

Bukhari said that the voices being raised by Kashmir’s political spectrum over the ongoing situation should not be mistaken as political rhetoric rather be viewed by those at the helm as a concern from J&K’s responsible citizenry.