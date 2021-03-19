Govt neglected apple growers in J&K budget: PC

Peoples Conference (PC) senior vice president Abdul GaniVakil Friday slammed Government of India (GoI) for neglecting fruit growers in the J&K budget.

A statement of PC issued here quoted Vakil while addressing a delegation of fruit growers in Srinagar as terming the development “unfortunate”.

He said that Kashmir’s economy was on a verge of collapse as horticulture sector had been neglected over the past several years due to back-to-back shutdowns and COVID-19 pandemic.

Vakil said apple industry was considered to be the backbone of Jammu and Kashmir economy and estimated at Rs 8000 crore with 22 lakh metric ton production each year.

“The growers are being sidelined due to the wrong policies of the government,” he said. “On Wednesday, GoI proposed Rs 1.08 lakh crore budget for the region for the 2021-22 fiscal in which agriculture and horticulture sectors have been allocated around Rs 2008 crore for the financial year.”

Vakil said that the budget was anti-people and had neglected the middle-class income families and labour class.

“Most of the apple growers have faced financial problems for the past several years,” he said. “Lofty claims of Naya Kashmir were made by the GoI after the abrogation of Article 370 but things have remained unchanged on the ground. There are no jobs for our youth, petrol and diesel prices are touching the sky. There is no one who can speak on these issues faced by the common people.”

Vakil said that they had promised jobs, development and even apple growers were not getting good rates to their crop as policies were being framed without accessing the ground situation.

He said Kashmir had witnessed a massive drop in apple production by 40 to 45 percent last year due to the use of substandard pesticides and fertilizers.

“There is a complete failure of the government in checking the quality of the fertilisers, pesticides,” Vakil said.

He called for providing subsidy on fertilizers, pesticides, tractors and horticultural equipment for the apple growers as they had suffered badly due to the prevailing situation.