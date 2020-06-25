Govt neglecting ASHA workers: CPI (M)

While terming ASHA workers as backbone of health system, CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami Thursday accused the government of neglecting their demands.

In a statement, Tarigami said these warriors were fighting COVID19 at the frontline but have been left without hope by the government.

Tarigami said amid the pandemic these workers are given tasks such as conducting health surveys of every household in the areas assigned to them, besides routine vaccinations and health-related works. “These workers act as a bridge between government and people due to a human resource shortage in the health system and are working in these challenging times,” said Tarigami.

The government must recognise role of ASHA workers and all NHM workers as permanent workers, pay minimum wages to them and ensure social security and pension as per recommendations of 45th and 46th ILC, said Tarigami.