Govt offices need to become citizen friendly: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Tuesday said that the government offices needed to become responsive and citizen friendly and impressed upon the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration to attend to the public grievances that are awaiting redress in different offices across Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that speaking to several delegations that called on him at the party’s Srinagar office, Bukhari underscored the need for infusing a sense of accountability in the government office.

He said that the citizens from all walks of life were sufferings for want of a people-friendly approach that was unfortunately missing in the government sector.

“I appeal to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to impress upon all the administrative departments to make their field offices responsive and citizen friendly,” Bukhari said.

The delegations that called on Bukhari included Private Schools Association Shopian, Tipper Owners Association Pulwama and party units from different parts of south Kashmir.

Bukhari assured the members of the delegations that the issues and genuine demands projected by them would be raised before the concerned authorities for their redress on merit.

He assured them that all the suggestions and options would be discussed threadbare and respected and implemented in letter and spirit for the party’s strength and growth on the ground.