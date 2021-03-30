Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 11:55 PM

Govt offices need to become citizen friendly: Altaf Bukhari

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 30, 2021, 11:55 PM
File Pic of Altaf Bukhari
File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari Tuesday said that the government offices needed to become responsive and citizen friendly and impressed upon the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration to attend to the public grievances that are awaiting redress in different offices across Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of Apni Party issued here said that speaking to several delegations that called on him at the party’s Srinagar office, Bukhari underscored the need for infusing a sense of accountability in the government office.

Trending News

International webinar on Arbitration, Mediation, Negotiation and Conciliation: Opportunities and Challenges | Delay in delivery of justice ultimately amounts to denial of justice: VC CUK

GoI expert group reviews FRA implementation in Budgam

Representational Photo

2 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Representational Photo

ACB registers disproportionate assets case against AEE JKPCC

He said that the citizens from all walks of life were sufferings for want of a people-friendly approach that was unfortunately missing in the government sector.

“I appeal to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to impress upon all the administrative departments to make their field offices responsive and citizen friendly,” Bukhari said.

The delegations that called on Bukhari included Private Schools Association Shopian, Tipper Owners Association Pulwama and party units from different parts of south Kashmir.

Latest News

IGP admits 'security lapse' in Sopore attack

GoI expert group reviews FRA implementation in Budgam

International webinar on Arbitration, Mediation, Negotiation and Conciliation: Opportunities and Challenges | Delay in delivery of justice ultimately amounts to denial of justice: VC CUK

Kashmir University's annual festival Sonzal-2021 concludes

Bukhari assured the members of the delegations that the issues and genuine demands projected by them would be raised before the concerned authorities for their redress on merit.

He assured them that all the suggestions and options would be discussed threadbare and respected and implemented in letter and spirit for the party’s strength and growth on the ground.

Related News