Govt orders magisterial probe into Kulgam scrap shop blast

Also Read | Auto Draft

Additional District Magistrate, Kulgam (Inquiry officer) shall conduct a magisterial probe into the mysterious blast incident which occurred at Chadder Village of Tehsil Qaimoh in Kulgam District on June 27, 2019.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Any person(s) acquainted with the facts of the incident and desirous to depose and record their statements have been asked to appear before the inquiry officer at the ADM’s office in Mini Secretariat Kulgam from June 28 to July 03, 2019 during office hours, said an official spokesman.

Also Read | Congrats SDA

One person was killed and two others injured in the blast.

