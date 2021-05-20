Govt orders observing May 21 as 'anti-terrorism day'

J&K government’s General Administration Department (GAD) Thursday ordered observing May 21 as “anti-terrorism day”.

An order of the GAD OM No GAD-ADM/69/2021 dated 20th May 2021 called for observing 21 May 2021 as “anti-terrorism day”.

“The undersigned is directed to forward herewith a copy of communication No 19/9/2021-Public dated 13th May 2021 received from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to all Administrative Secretaries with the request to ensure their participation along with officers of their departments to participate in the ‘anti-terrorism pledge’ taking ceremony to be held simultaneously in meeting hall 3rd Floor Civil Secretariat, Jammu and meeting hall 4th floor Civil Secretariat, Srinagar on 21 May 2021 at 11 am,” the order said.

It said that the pledge should be administered by Financial Commissioner, Finance Department at Civil Secretariat, Jammu and by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.

The pledge reads: “We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country’s tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose with our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understanding among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values.”