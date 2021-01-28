Govt orders resumption of offline classes in universities, colleges

The government Thursday ordered reopening of all universities and degree colleges for offline classes.

As per the government order, offline class work for students would resume after winter vacations end in all the universities and colleges.

The winter vacations for colleges in summer zones of Jammu would end on January 31 while the winter vacations for degree colleges in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu would end on February 14.

The order has been issued by Secretary Higher Education department, TalatParvezRohella.

“All the higher educational institutions including J&K universities, central universities and degree colleges were shut on the directions of the J&K government last year. Now, the government has decided to resume offline classes in all these institutions as per a proper schedule,” he said.

The government order states that class work in universities and colleges in the summer zone areas of Jammu division would start from February 1 while class work in universities and degree colleges of Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division would start from February 15.

The higher education department has also issued guidelines for the universities and colleges to follow Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) besides suggestions of district disaster management authorities and SOPs for safety and health protocol issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

“An advisory committee needs to be framed by the registrar and principal of the university and college including members from municipal bodies, health department and few parents for monitoring and support of the universities and colleges,” the order reads.

It states that the faculty and students should be screened and symptomatic ones be advised to get clinically assessed before allowing them entry into the campus.

“This will avoid the risk of transmission of COVID19,” the order reads.

The government has directed that the university and college authorities to make adequate arrangements of thermal scanners, sanitisers and face masks at all entry and exit points including the reception area.

“All students, professors and other staff should wear face masks compulsorily and have their own sanitiser also with them,” the order reads, adding that the students should sit almost two meters apart from each other while attending classes.

“In case of non-availability of such space, staggered schedule or shift timings and student rotation can be an option to be devised by the registrar and principal concerned,” the order reads.

The government has also ordered the universities and colleges to avoid extra-curricular activities where physical distancing is not possible.

“The universities and colleges should ensure there is space to temporarily separate sick students and staff without creating stigma,” the order reads. Procedures should be shared with staff, parents and students while sick students and staff should be advised to remain at home.”

The government has also instructed the college and university authorities to limit any non-essential visitors, volunteers and activities involving external groups in the institution.

“Hostels may only be opened in such cases where it is necessary while strictly observing the safety and health preventive measures as per the instructions of the UGC,” the order reads.