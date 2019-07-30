Kashmir, Latest News
GK Editor
UPDATED: July 30, 2019, 4:10 PM

Govt orders transfers in admin; Sehrish Asghar posted as Director Information

GK Editor
UPDATED: July 30, 2019, 4:10 PM

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday ordered the transfers and new postings in the administration.

“In the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect,” said a government order.

Trending News

In Kashmir, young and educated yearn to see their career take off

NC president Farooq Abdullah addresses a party rally at Sher-e-Kashmir park in Srinagar on Monday, April 15 2019. Mubashir Khan/GK

Kashmir on precipice

In 15 days, more than 1.5 lakh jobless postgraduates register with Govt

Shah, his team working on Kashmir

1. Ms. Sushma Chauhan, IAS(JK:2009), Deputy Commissioner, Samba, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu.

2. Mr. Ramesh Kumar, IAS(JK:2011), Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.

3. Ms. Avny Lavasa, IAS (JK:2013), Deputy Commissioner, Leh, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, J&K Economic

Latest News

Man kills daughter in Baramulla after disagreement over marriage proposal: Police

Panic grips Karnah residents as India, Pakistan trade heavy fire along LoC

Srinagar police launches anti-drugs helpline number

MHA initiating PG diploma courses on security management, victimology, cyber crime

Reconstruction Agency, relieving Mr. Vikas Kundal, IAS(JK:2013), Additional Chief Executive Officer, Metropolitan Regulatory Authority, Srinagar of the additional charge of the post.

4. Syed Sehrish Asgar, IAS(PB:2013), Deputy Commissioner, Budgam, is transferred and posted as Director, Information, J&K, vice Mr. Gulzar Ahmad Dar, KAS, who shall await orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

5. Mr. Owais Ahmed, IAS(JK:2014), Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA.

6. Mr. Sachin Kumar Vaishy, IAS(JK:2015), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Leh, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Leh.

7. Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, IAS(JK:2015), Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Shopian.

8. Ms. Rehana Batul, KAS, Managing Director, JKTDC, is transferred and posted as Director General, Social Welfare, Jammu.

9. Mr. Nazim Zai Khan, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ramban.

10. Mr. Rohit Khajuria, KAS, Special Secretary in the Summer Secretariat, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba.

11. Mr. Arvind Sharma, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, JAKEDA, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department.

12. Mr. Tariq Hussain Ganai, KAS, Director, Estates, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Budgam.

13. Mr. Showkat Aijaz Bhat, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam.

14. Mr. Shamim Ahmad, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Finance Department.

15. Mr. Asgar Hussain, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Managing Director, JKTDC.

16. Dr. Bharat Bushan, KAS, Director, Social Welfare, lammu, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K SC, ST and OBC Development/ Corporation, vice Mr. Ravinder Kumar Bhat, KAS, who shall await orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

17. Mr. Rakesh Kumar Srangal, KAS, Additional Chief Electoral Officer in the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

18. Mr. Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, holding additional charge of Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Relief Organization (Migrants), Kashmir, on full time basis.

19. Syed Hanief Balkhi, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

20. Mr. Inam-ul-Haq Sidiqui, KAS, Additional Secretary in the J&K Government Grievance Cell, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Gulmarg.

Dr. Des Raj Bhagat, KAS, Additional Secretary in the Service Grievance Secretariat, shall also function as Additional Secretary in the J&K Government Grievance Cell.

Tagged in ,
Related News