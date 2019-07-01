Kashmir
Govt places 5 in-charge AEs as in-charge AEEs

The Jammu and Kashmir Government Monday placed five in-charge Assistant Engineers (AEs) as in-charge Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs).

An order issued from the Public Works (Roads and Buildings) department read, “Sanction has been accorded to the placement of Ravi Kant Puri, Girdhari Lal, Suraj Mani Sharma, Kamal Prakash and Bimal Raj Kotwal as in-charge Assistant Executive Engineers (electric) in their own pay and grade for a period of six months or till the confirmation by J&K PSC/DPC, whichever is earlier.”

Consequent upon the placement, the order states, transfers and postings of in-charge Assistant Executive Engineers is hereby ordered. Sanjeev Singh Pathania, Electric Circle Officer Jammu-Kathua, has been repatriated to the parent department (PDD).

Jatinder Singh, Electric Circle Officer Udhampur division, has been repatriated to the parent department (PDD).

Abdul Hamid Akhoon, Electric Circle Officer Srinagar-Budgam, has been repatriated to the parent department (PDD). Ravi Kant Puri has been posted as Electric Circle Officer (R&B) Poonch-Rajouri.

Girdhari Lal has been posted Electric Circle Officer (R&B) Udhampur-Doda. Suraj Mani Sharma has been posted as Electric Circle Officer (R&B) Leh/Kargil.  Kamal Prakash has been posted as Electric Circle Officer (R&B) Srinagar-Budgam. Bimal Raj Kotwal has been posted as Electric Circle Officer (R&B) Jammu-Kathua.

