Govt plans to link local mandies with eNAM

Jammu and Kashmir Government is planning to link the local mandies with National Agriculture Market (eNAM) trading portal.

National Agriculture Market (eNAM) is a pan-India electronic trading portal, which networks the existing APMC mandies to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities.

The modalities for linkage of the mandies to eNAM were today discussed in a meeting chaired by Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Navin K. Choudhary here at Civil Secretariat. Director Horticulture (P&M) and Additional Secretary, Horticulture Department attended the meeting.

The Principal Secretary directed the concerned to make the eNAM portal fully functional in Parimpora, Srinagar and Narwal Jammu mandies by June end.

It was decided that DPRs of 13 approved Fruit and Vegetable Markets at Udhampur, Kathua, Sopore, Handwara, Charaesharief, Kulgam, Pulwama, Akhnoor, Batote, Bishnah, Rajouri, Anantnag and Shopian will be submitted by Director Horticulture (P&M) to Government of India by 30th June, 2020. All these projects will be completed by 15th October, 2020.

It was informed that Government of India has nominated an Agency for rigorous training of officials, farmers, traders to make them familiar about the e-marketing programme. Accordingly, it was decided that training programme would be launched in Srinagar & Jammu in the current month itself. Further, a pool of master trainers within the department will be created to oversee the successful implementation of this programme. This pool would have 3-4 personnel in both Jammu and Kashmir provinces.

It was further decided that all procurement of hardware etc. for the project will be made only through GeM portal, as per the specification prescribed by Government of India for the scheme.