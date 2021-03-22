Govt probe reveals large-scale bungling in Jal Shakti Deptt

A month after the government recommended action against the erring engineers of the Jal Shakti division Awantipora for discrepancies and mismanagement in implementation of various schemes, the administrative department is yet to act on it.

On February 20, acting on the complaints and subsequent inquiry, the then Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Raghaw Lankar had written to Secretary Jal Shakti, Irrigation and Flood Control for initiation of action regarding the works undertaken by the Jal Shakti division Awantipora.

A committee comprising Chief Planning Officer, Statistical Officer, and two Accounts Assistants was constituted to carry out a snap audit of some randomly-selected under-implementation lift and water supply schemes

The report of the committee accessed by Greater Kashmir reveals various discrepancies including allotment of works without tendering, excess payments and issuance of excess material in favour of the contractors.

It also discloses blatant violations in the clearance of bills without deducting the full material cost of the concerned contractors and contractual mismanagement in various works.

The report reveals that a single composite work had been fragmented into various parts and allotted without tendering on a work order basis over a period of time to benefit a selected contractor.

It says that despite spending crores of rupees on different schemes, they still remain incomplete.

“Payments have been made in excess of the quantities approved in the DPR without obtaining approval of the competent authority,” the report says.

It adds that the variations have been sanctioned in favour of the contractors by the Executive Engineer concerned despite no authority for the same and without seeking permission from the higher authorities.

According to the report, the committee also found instances wherein excess material had been issued to the contractor and bills cleared without deducting full material from the concerned contractors.

“The DPRs seem to be framed on inflated costs,” it said.

The report said that despite work done, liabilities of the contractors worth lakhs of rupees and availability of budget against the said scheme, bills had been not been prepared and submitted for clearance.

“The contracts have been found to be extended without inviting fresh tenders, and in excess of the approved quantities, and allowed to the same firm or contractor on nomination basis,” the committee found.

It says that despite the expiry of the work completion period of even over a year, in the majority of the instances, no work had been started by the contractor.

“Even action regarding the termination of the allotment, forfeiture of CDR and blacklisting of the contractor had not been initiated by the division,” the report says.

“Despite the considerable delay, the penalty clause has not been invoked against the erring contractors while making final payments,” the report says.

It says that many schemes were practically shown functional and achieving desirable outcome despite incomplete civil works of about 40 to 50 percent.

“Undated measurement books were found against different schemes besides missing documentation and lack of consolidation of records. Cashbook, expenditure record, treasury vouchers against water supply schemes have not been maintained in a consolidated way, making cross-verification almost impossible,” the committee noted.

It also spotted advanced procurement of pipes through the M&P division of the department had been done despite tendering work not being initiated in the last two years in certain schemes.

“In certain water supply schemes which were sanctioned three to four years back, tendering has not been initiated, keeping the schemes non-functional,” the report says. “It appears as if selective items of work have been allotted against the overall approved DPR. WSS Badal Sahab Arigam has been sanctioned under NABARAD for an approved cost of Rs 3.12 crore dated 18 February 2018. However, to date, an overall expenditure under the scheme is only Rs 75.04 lakh that too on account of advance procurement of pipes, cement and steel. The physical progress work is nil.”

The Deputy Commissioner after examining the report of the committee recommended action against the division.

A copy of the letter was also sent to the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Chief Engineer Jal Shakti Department.

However, a month on, the administrative department has failed to act on this report.